Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Spero Therapeutics Stock Performance

SPRO opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average of $1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $58.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.87. Spero Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $2.12.

Get Spero Therapeutics alerts:

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.17. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 17.69% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $25.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spero Therapeutics

In other Spero Therapeutics news, insider Kamal Hamed sold 39,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $50,159.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 576,461 shares in the company, valued at $732,105.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 54,553 shares of company stock worth $69,298 over the last ninety days. 4.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anson Funds Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 3,444,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,373,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,953,000 after acquiring an additional 22,550 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 760.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 939,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 829,917 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 876,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 188,002 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Spero Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 523,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 33,991 shares during the last quarter. 27.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, a novel oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.