Spire Wealth Management Acquires 1,048 Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management owned about 0.79% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $3,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 1,646.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 497,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,554,000 after buying an additional 469,339 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,861,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 145,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,564,000 after buying an additional 68,850 shares during the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $5,951,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,513,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXG opened at $71.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $414.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $65.48 and a 12 month high of $77.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.60 and its 200 day moving average is $71.16.

About iShares Global Financials ETF

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

