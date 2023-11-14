Spire Wealth Management Acquires 1,077 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $3,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Diversified LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 101,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BMS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,864,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $71.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.83 and its 200-day moving average is $74.70. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $68.64 and a one year high of $80.96.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.