Spire Wealth Management Acquires 5,005 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $74.96 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $94.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.33 and its 200 day moving average is $80.48.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

