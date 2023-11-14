Spire Wealth Management Grows Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,934 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $4,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 8.7% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth about $469,000. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in HubSpot by 27.4% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 23,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in HubSpot during the second quarter worth approximately $178,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot Price Performance

NYSE:HUBS opened at $432.12 on Tuesday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $257.50 and a 52 week high of $581.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $469.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $495.39. The company has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.03 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $557.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.70 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. Equities analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.17, for a total value of $295,458.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,227,099.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.71, for a total transaction of $10,114,200.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,411,014 shares in the company, valued at $713,563,889.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.17, for a total transaction of $295,458.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,227,099.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,783 shares of company stock worth $18,694,944. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $660.00 to $593.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.14.

View Our Latest Report on HubSpot

HubSpot Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.