Spire Wealth Management Sells 444 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,405 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in DexCom were worth $3,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in DexCom by 31.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $138,643,000 after purchasing an additional 65,516 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in DexCom by 3,596.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in DexCom in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in DexCom by 60.6% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in DexCom by 26.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

In other DexCom news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $192,249.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,117,885. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DexCom news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $192,249.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,117,885. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $77,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,709,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,752 shares of company stock worth $749,037. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on DexCom in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on DexCom from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on DexCom from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.93.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $98.35 on Tuesday. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $139.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a PE ratio of 108.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.20.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.64 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

