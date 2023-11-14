Spire Wealth Management Sells 461 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,702 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $484.07.

LMT stock opened at $445.03 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $508.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $431.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $446.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.84%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

