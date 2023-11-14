Spire Wealth Management Sells 80 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 98,818.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,922,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,451,792,000 after acquiring an additional 15,906,784 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 41,880.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,703,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689,938 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 104,373.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216,801 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $1,326,177,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 193.0% during the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 936,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,493,000 after acquiring an additional 616,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.
Deere & Company Stock Performance
NYSE:DE opened at $369.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $384.46 and a 200 day moving average of $394.37. The company has a market capitalization of $106.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.07. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $345.55 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.74.
Deere & Company Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 15.96%.
Insider Activity
In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $467.00 to $458.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.93.
About Deere & Company
Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.
