Spire Wealth Management Trims Holdings in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 335,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 90,409 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management owned about 0.30% of Ready Capital worth $3,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ready Capital by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,476,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,934,000 after buying an additional 3,149,533 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ready Capital by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,402,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,922,000 after buying an additional 967,743 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Ready Capital by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,603,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,211,000 after buying an additional 772,522 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Ready Capital by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,329,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,130,000 after buying an additional 653,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Ready Capital by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,304,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,711,000 after buying an additional 558,808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on RC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Ready Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RC opened at $9.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.41. Ready Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $9.19 and a 52 week high of $13.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Ready Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.90%. This is a boost from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.25%.

Ready Capital Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

