Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,000 Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 104.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,922 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 18,879 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 31.1% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 467,533 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $20,932,000 after purchasing an additional 58,184 shares in the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $20.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of -5.65, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.79 and its 200 day moving average is $27.08. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $42.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -53.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

