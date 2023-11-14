Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Buys Shares of 278 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG stock opened at $288.34 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $207.94 and a 1 year high of $295.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $277.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.07.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

