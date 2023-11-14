Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Buys Shares of 778 W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 5.5% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 35,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares during the period. Hutchinson Capital Management CA bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,772,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 53,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,326,000 after buying an additional 13,580 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on WRB. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $68.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.82 and a 200-day moving average of $61.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.59. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $76.99.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.87%.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

