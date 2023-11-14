Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Invests $32,000 in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.75.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Honeywell International stock opened at $186.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $185.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $220.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.53%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.