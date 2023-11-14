Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Invests $49,000 in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 97,906.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 372,104,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,255,530,000 after buying an additional 371,725,263 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,382,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,774,286,000 after buying an additional 254,125 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Progressive by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,131,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,736,980,000 after purchasing an additional 87,687 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 33.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,507,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,789,280,000 after buying an additional 3,158,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Progressive by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $871,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,665 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $161.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.14. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $111.41 and a 1 year high of $161.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.43.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.66 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total value of $220,412.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,451,205.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total value of $220,412.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,451,205.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 6,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.30, for a total value of $1,043,616.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,180,256.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,021 shares of company stock worth $9,594,007 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $128.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.53.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

