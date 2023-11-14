Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Makes New $43,000 Investment in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 300 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in VMware by 100,043.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 374,581,150 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $53,823,565,000 after acquiring an additional 374,207,104 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,369,317 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $771,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881,564 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth about $186,457,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in VMware by 181.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,210,001 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $251,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in VMware by 29.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,729,505 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $590,479,000 after buying an additional 1,085,259 shares during the period. 46.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $149.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.09 and a beta of 0.71. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $109.00 and a one year high of $181.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 113.34% and a net margin of 10.48%. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 5,779 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total value of $1,030,337.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,668,039.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VMware has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.25.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

