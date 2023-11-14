Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Makes New $54,000 Investment in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MITK. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Mitek Systems by 2.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 255,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after buying an additional 7,162 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 412,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after acquiring an additional 7,058 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,402 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 8,255 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 180,972 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 53,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronado Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mitek Systems by 6.7% during the first quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,606,759 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,241,000 after purchasing an additional 164,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

MITK opened at $10.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.50 million, a P/E ratio of 57.95 and a beta of 0.94. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $13.98.

Mitek Systems ( NASDAQ:MITK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $45.31 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

MITK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

