Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Makes New $57,000 Investment in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 75.9% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 333.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE BAC opened at $27.70 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.32 and a 200 day moving average of $28.57. The company has a market capitalization of $219.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $38.30.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

Get Our Latest Report on Bank of America

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.