Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,652 Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RBLX. AlphaQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Roblox by 1.0% during the first quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Roblox by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Roblox by 62.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Roblox by 27.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Roblox by 7.4% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roblox Price Performance

NYSE RBLX opened at $38.75 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.99. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Insider Activity at Roblox

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $839.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.71 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 536.12% and a negative net margin of 42.54%. Roblox’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $83,835.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,969.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $83,835.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,511,969.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 9,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $249,796.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 504,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,699,484.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,861,227. 27.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on RBLX shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on Roblox from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Roblox from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Roblox from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.40.

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

