Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,000 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in AT&T by 159.7% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 41,000.0% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

AT&T Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of T stock opened at $15.58 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $111.40 billion, a PE ratio of -10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently -72.08%.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.