SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Shares Purchased by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report) by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 867,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 252,949 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 1.39% of SpringWorks Therapeutics worth $22,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 278.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after acquiring an additional 62,298 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 52.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 3.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,880,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,602,000 after buying an additional 18,674 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SWTX stock opened at $20.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.27. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $34.16.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.17.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

