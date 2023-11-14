SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Now Covered by Analysts at DA Davidson

Stock analysts at DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SPSC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities raised SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on SPS Commerce from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.43.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SPSC

SPS Commerce Stock Up 1.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling at SPS Commerce

Shares of SPSC opened at $171.86 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.03 and its 200 day moving average is $171.49. SPS Commerce has a 12-month low of $120.66 and a 12-month high of $196.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.30 and a beta of 0.80.

In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 10,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total transaction of $1,682,104.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,245,022.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Philip Soran sold 3,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.86, for a total value of $510,970.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,104,828.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 10,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total value of $1,682,104.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,245,022.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,876 shares of company stock valued at $4,381,175 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPS Commerce

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 201 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in SPS Commerce in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.