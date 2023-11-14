Stantec (NYSE:STN) Upgraded at Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Stantec (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Sunday, PriceTargets.com reports. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.61 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Stantec from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Stantec in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.75.

STN opened at $70.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.02. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 0.99. Stantec has a one year low of $46.35 and a one year high of $71.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STN. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Stantec in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stantec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 144.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 1,067.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 137.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. 58.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

