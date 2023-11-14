Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Dudley Capital Management LLC

Dudley Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,692 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Starbucks by 80,389.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 125,195,416 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,401,858,000 after acquiring an additional 125,039,873 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 115,334.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $842,569,000 after acquiring an additional 8,486,281 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Starbucks by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $190,270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $104.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.89. The stock has a market cap of $119.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $89.21 and a 1-year high of $115.48.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 63.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.52.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

