Steem (STEEM) Price Tops $0.28 on Exchanges

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 14th. One Steem coin can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000770 BTC on major exchanges. Steem has a total market capitalization of $125.27 million and approximately $119.33 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded up 16.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,251.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.72 or 0.00195019 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $235.01 or 0.00648107 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00011298 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $162.59 or 0.00448395 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00053590 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.68 or 0.00134237 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 448,497,659 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

