Stifel Canada Upgrades Stelco (TSE:STL) to “Buy”

Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Stelco (TSE:STL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.
Stelco Price Performance
Stelco has a 12 month low of C$21.00 and a 12 month high of C$26.50.
Stelco Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st.
