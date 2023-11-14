StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Evoke Pharma Stock Performance
Shares of EVOK stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.50. Evoke Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $5.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average is $1.48.
Evoke Pharma Company Profile
