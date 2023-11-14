StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MNTX. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Manitex International in a research note on Monday, August 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Manitex International in a research report on Monday, September 18th.

MNTX opened at $6.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.59 and its 200-day moving average is $4.83. Manitex International has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $6.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $127.58 million, a P/E ratio of 45.22 and a beta of 0.65.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNTX. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in Manitex International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 437,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Manitex International by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in shares of Manitex International by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,000,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Manitex International by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Manitex International by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. 43.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction; and truck-mounted aerial platforms.

