StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Stock Performance

Shares of GROW stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. U.S. Global Investors has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $3.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $40.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.99.

U.S. Global Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a $0.0075 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. U.S. Global Investors’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GROW. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 16.7% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 5.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 101,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 13.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 9,547 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Global Investors in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 208,833.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12,530 shares during the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

