StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
U.S. Global Investors Stock Performance
Shares of GROW stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. U.S. Global Investors has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $3.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $40.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.99.
U.S. Global Investors Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a $0.0075 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. U.S. Global Investors’s payout ratio is 42.86%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Global Investors
U.S. Global Investors Company Profile
U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.
