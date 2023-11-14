StockNews.com Upgrades Marcus (NYSE:MCS) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.
Marcus Stock Performance
Shares of MCS opened at $15.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.13 million, a PE ratio of 250.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Marcus has a 52-week low of $13.62 and a 52-week high of $18.05.
Marcus Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 466.74%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marcus
About Marcus
The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. The company's Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.
