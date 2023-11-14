StockNews.com Upgrades Marcus (NYSE:MCS) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Shares of MCS opened at $15.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.13 million, a PE ratio of 250.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Marcus has a 52-week low of $13.62 and a 52-week high of $18.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 466.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCS. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Marcus by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd acquired a new stake in Marcus in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,440,000. Medina Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Marcus by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Medina Value Partners LLC now owns 618,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,897,000 after acquiring an additional 76,875 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Marcus by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Marcus by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 589,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,750,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. The company's Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

