Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 914,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 15,263 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.07% of Suncor Energy worth $26,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 13,941 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 783.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 170,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after acquiring an additional 151,469 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,367,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 351.2% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 202,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,936,000 after acquiring an additional 157,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Suncor Energy stock opened at $33.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.22. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.59 and a 12-month high of $37.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 18.26%. Equities analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SU

Suncor Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.