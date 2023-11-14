Sweat Economy Price Hits $0.0104 (SWEAT)

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. One Sweat Economy token can now be bought for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sweat Economy has traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sweat Economy has a total market capitalization of $79.56 million and approximately $2.41 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sweat Economy Token Profile

Sweat Economy’s launch date was September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,088,481,021 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,646,038,318 tokens. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. Sweat Economy’s official website is www.sweateconomy.com. Sweat Economy’s official message board is medium.com/sweat-economy.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user.

SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

Buying and Selling Sweat Economy

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sweat Economy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sweat Economy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sweat Economy using one of the exchanges listed above.

