Sweeney & Michel LLC Acquires 295 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Sweeney & Michel LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Sweeney & Michel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Sweeney & Michel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $417,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 20,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 3,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $103.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $113.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.12.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

