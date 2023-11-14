Sweeney & Michel LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Sweeney & Michel LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Sweeney & Michel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 206.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.
Shares of VCSH opened at $75.68 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.43 and a twelve month high of $76.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.47.
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
