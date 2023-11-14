Sweeney & Michel LLC Sells 462 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sweeney & Michel LLC lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Sweeney & Michel LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 13.1% during the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in Chevron by 13.4% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 79,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,477 shares during the period. Kooman & Associates grew its stake in Chevron by 11.2% in the second quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 1,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 30.6% in the second quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.9% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 7,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $144.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.75. The stock has a market cap of $272.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $141.73 and a 52 week high of $188.43.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CVX. HSBC boosted their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $166.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.00.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

