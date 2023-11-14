Sweeney & Michel LLC Sells 797 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Sweeney & Michel LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

VHT opened at $229.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $222.27 and a 12 month high of $259.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $235.21 and a 200 day moving average of $240.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

