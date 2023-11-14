Swiss National Bank Lowers Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 930,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 90,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.36% of Waste Connections worth $132,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WCN. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the second quarter worth $82,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

In other Waste Connections news, VP James Little sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.97, for a total value of $441,504.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,616,193.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Waste Connections from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Waste Connections from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $164.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WCN

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Waste Connections stock opened at $130.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.26. The stock has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.83 and a 1-year high of $146.12.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Waste Connections Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.