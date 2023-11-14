Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,955,386 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 177,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.32% of Block worth $130,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Block during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Tobam grew its holdings in Block by 885.7% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Block by 1,571.4% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Block by 222.0% during the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Block by 119.2% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Block from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Block from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Block from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Block from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Roelof Botha bought 495,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.88 per share, for a total transaction of $25,213,024.32. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 495,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,213,024.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $35,532.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,122,696.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roelof Botha acquired 495,539 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.88 per share, for a total transaction of $25,213,024.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 495,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,213,024.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 534,234 shares of company stock worth $27,185,614 and sold 21,222 shares worth $1,006,326. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Block Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE SQ opened at $52.01 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a PE ratio of -110.66 and a beta of 2.34. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.85 and a 52 week high of $89.97.

Block Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

