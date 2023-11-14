Swiss National Bank Sells 200,100 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,839,400 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 200,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $120,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,494 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,333 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,022 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $65.68 on Tuesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $54.25 and a twelve month high of $72.71. The company has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.28.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 28.22%.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

