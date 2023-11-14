Swiss National Bank Sells 79,700 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 831,725 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 79,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.36% of AMETEK worth $134,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in AMETEK by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 8.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 194,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,409,000 after buying an additional 15,489 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 5.3% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 20,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $251,257.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,264 shares in the company, valued at $4,622,523.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $251,257.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,622,523.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 33,930 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total transaction of $5,438,639.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,339,481.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of AME stock opened at $151.38 on Tuesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.52 and a 52 week high of $164.75. The company has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.86.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 19.68%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 18.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AME shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Monday, August 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on AMETEK from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.75.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Further Reading

