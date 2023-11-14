Swiss National Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 775,800 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 81,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.36% of Autodesk worth $158,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Autodesk by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,349 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,642,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its position in Autodesk by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 34,300 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,018,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Autodesk by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,184 shares of the software company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Autodesk by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 192,542 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,396,000 after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares during the period. Finally, United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund grew its position in Autodesk by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 229,552 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total transaction of $61,219.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,545 shares in the company, valued at $702,335.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total value of $450,457.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,548,395.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total transaction of $61,219.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,335.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,917 shares of company stock worth $6,599,720. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $210.10 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.40. The company has a market cap of $44.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.61 and a 52 week high of $233.69.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 90.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC started coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Autodesk from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Autodesk from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Autodesk from $230.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.11.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

