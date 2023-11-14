T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Bell Investment Advisors Inc

Bell Investment Advisors Inc lessened its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 84.8% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 936.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,289,422.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $2,880,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $490,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,148,004.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,453 shares of company stock valued at $3,929,231 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Barclays upgraded T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.16.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TMUS traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.65. 322,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,350,114. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $153.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $170.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 billion. Research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

