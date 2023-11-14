Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors decreased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.7% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 3,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $96.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $72.24 and a 1 year high of $110.69.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 41.42% and a return on equity of 28.42%. The firm had revenue of $17.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

