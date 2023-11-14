TD Asset Management Inc Decreases Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,468,724 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 454,709 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.12% of ConocoPhillips worth $152,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 398.1% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 335.4% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 91.4% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

COP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.16.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,360.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,360.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $231,476.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 646,049 shares of company stock valued at $78,636,116 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $115.39 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $135.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.35 and a 200-day moving average of $112.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $137.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.28.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.30%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.