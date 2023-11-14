TD Asset Management Inc Sells 113,715 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 647,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,715 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $109,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DG. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Goldstream Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff acquired 2,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,137.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DG. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $199.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $181.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $146.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.04.

Dollar General Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:DG opened at $117.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.09 and a fifty-two week high of $260.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

