TD Asset Management Inc Sells 402,995 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,044,363 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 402,995 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.31% of Ross Stores worth $117,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 142.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 340 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at $66,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $122.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.00. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $123.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.94.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 8.36%. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total value of $2,381,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,366,954.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $2,318,285.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,978,974.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total value of $2,381,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 305,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,366,954.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,948 shares of company stock valued at $10,643,727 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $136.00 to $142.00 in a report on Sunday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.33.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

