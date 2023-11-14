TD Asset Management Inc Trims Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 20.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,879,466 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 485,985 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $142,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Fortinet by 99,008.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 213,366,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,128,404,000 after purchasing an additional 213,151,613 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 125,937.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $713,680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,586,086 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at $312,964,000. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at $196,858,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Fortinet by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,673,226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $443,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,659 shares during the period. 65.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.77.

Insider Activity

In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 552 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $34,930.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 291,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,449,347.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director William H. Neukom bought 552 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $34,930.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 291,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,449,347.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $291,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,861.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,333 shares of company stock valued at $3,505,054 in the last quarter. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortinet Price Performance

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $50.30 on Tuesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $81.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.83.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

