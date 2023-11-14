Telsey Advisory Group Raises Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Price Target to $74.00

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.48% from the stock’s previous close.

ANF has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. TheStreet upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $66.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.46. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52-week low of $17.32 and a 52-week high of $68.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 1.42.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.93. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $935.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 2,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.84, for a total transaction of $103,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,891.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.84, for a total transaction of $103,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,891.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jay Rust sold 2,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total transaction of $123,543.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 260,544 shares of company stock worth $13,236,817 over the last 90 days. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Abercrombie & Fitch

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 36.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 820 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,034 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,034 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,255 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

Featured Articles

