TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TSNDF) Rating Increased to Speculative Buy at Echelon Wealth Partners

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TSNDF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Echelon Wealth Partners from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of TerrAscend from C$4.50 to C$2.50 in a report on Monday, July 31st.
TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. The company produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis-infused artisan edibles. It also operates retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey.
