Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Has $352,000 Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. cut its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 171,265 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth $29,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 73.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 63.2% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.40 per share, for a total transaction of $27,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 940 shares in the company, valued at $51,136. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 654 shares of company stock valued at $30,148 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE USB opened at $34.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $49.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.97. The firm has a market cap of $52.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Citigroup cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. HSBC started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.76.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

