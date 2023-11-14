Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Invests $302,000 in VanEck Oil Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:CRAK)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:CRAK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. owned about 0.98% of VanEck Oil Refiners ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Refiners ETF by 177.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Refiners ETF by 413.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Refiners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Refiners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Oil Refiners ETF by 476.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Oil Refiners ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of VanEck Oil Refiners ETF stock opened at $33.54 on Tuesday. VanEck Oil Refiners ETF has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $35.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.32. The company has a market capitalization of $34.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.10.

About VanEck Oil Refiners ETF

The VanEck Oil Refiners ETF (CRAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Oil Refiners index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of global stocks issued by firms that earn at least 50% of their revenue from oil refining. CRAK was launched on Aug 18, 2015 and is managed by VanEck.

